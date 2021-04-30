Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. "

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 80,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

