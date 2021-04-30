Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,125. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

