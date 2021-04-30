Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 136.0% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

