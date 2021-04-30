Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

HSDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,856. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

