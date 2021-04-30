Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $362,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.