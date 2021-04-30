Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $640,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.