Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 663 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

