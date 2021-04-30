Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $376.39 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.08 and its 200-day moving average is $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

