Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,775 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

