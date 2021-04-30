CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.200-11.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.20-11.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $869.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $860.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.61. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $604.96 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

