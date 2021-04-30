Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

