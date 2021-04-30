Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s K-C Professional segment is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand and tough business conditions amid the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high pandemic-induced costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term. Nevertheless, the company intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022 and anticipates strengthening its market position. Also, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

