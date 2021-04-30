CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 9th

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

