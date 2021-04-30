Getty Realty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.