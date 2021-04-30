Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.12, but opened at $235.60. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $235.76, with a volume of 18,190 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

