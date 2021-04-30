LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Lake Street Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

