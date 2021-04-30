AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 383 ($5.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,781 ($101.66). 1,744,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,561. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,268.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,586.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

