Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.02

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 1744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

