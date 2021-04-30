Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Unitil has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.