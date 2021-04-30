Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Unitil has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:UTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $58.29.
UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.