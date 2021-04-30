Actinium Price Tops $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $48,036.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,642,900 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.