Helix (HLIX) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $180,212.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

