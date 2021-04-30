PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,465 shares of company stock worth $7,938,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.