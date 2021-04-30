Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PL shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.34. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.33.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

