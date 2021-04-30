Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 83.1%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,463. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.