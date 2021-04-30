Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases By 80.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 108,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CXE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,700. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.