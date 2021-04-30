GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.3 days.

GMOYF traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.92. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

