Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.30 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 295.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 754 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $355.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day moving average is $327.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.