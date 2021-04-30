KBC Group NV Sells 50,201 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

