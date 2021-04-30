KBC Group NV Buys 80,300 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

