Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.35 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

