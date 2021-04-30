Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $913,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CSX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 394,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

