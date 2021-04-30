Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

