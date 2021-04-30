Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 3.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.17 ($0.24). Approximately 8,236,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,792,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £104.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.46.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

