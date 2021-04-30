ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 1,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp, headquartered in Ephrata, PA, is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary Ephrata National Bank. Ephrata National Bank operates from twelve full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County, Pennsylvania, with the headquarters located at 31 E.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.