Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Lifted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,051,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

