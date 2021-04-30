Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

