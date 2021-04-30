Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

