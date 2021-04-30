Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.