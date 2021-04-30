Investec Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Research analysts at Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Investec’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

KARO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,634. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

