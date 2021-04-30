Truist Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $52.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,093. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

