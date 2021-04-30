UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

