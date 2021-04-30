The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $20.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.60 to $20.10 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDU. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 108,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,353,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,246 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,394,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

