JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 268,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,215,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

