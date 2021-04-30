PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,571,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,272,000 after buying an additional 129,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

