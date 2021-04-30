Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 506,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,549,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,437,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.