Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.