Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $371,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

