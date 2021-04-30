Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Up to $31.09

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $33.21. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $876.20 million, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.