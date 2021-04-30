Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 46,615 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

