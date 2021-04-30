DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $421.70

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $421.70, but opened at $391.06. DexCom shares last traded at $393.02, with a volume of 29,659 shares changing hands.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.44.

The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,237,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

